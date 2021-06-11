Tammy Bruce aired a montage of callers roasting CNN’s Brian Stelter during his Thursday appearance on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, as he was attempting to promote the paperback version of his book attacking Fox News, Hoax. Fighting fire with fire?

The first caller came with a request, saying, “I’d like to ask Brian to—on national television—admit he and his network are a bunch of liars about Donald Trump.”

The second caller — identified as a Kevin from Indiana — weighed in on the quality of Stelter’s reporting. “Mr. Stelter is the biggest minister of misinformation I have ever heard and I’m a news junkie,” Kevin said. “He made the statement just a few minutes ago that the stories are ‘always evolving’ — yeah, his stories absolutely ‘evolve.'”

“Thank you for the feedback, I appreciate it,” Stelter politely replied.

Another caller from Indiana referenced Stelter’s past admiration of Michael Avenatti, the disgraced anti-Trump attorney convicted of felony extortion in a case involving Nike, the sports apparel company. “One of the reasons why I’m taking you seriously as a [2020 presidential] contender is because of your presence on cable news,” Stelter told Avenatti in a 2018 interview.

“I was just wondering if you still feel like Michael Avenatti is the greatest thing in the world and should run for president of the United States,” the caller said. “My suggestion is, whatever CNN says, do the opposite and you’ll do fine.”

Another caller opined, “CNN is just something — it’s a joke. It’s a joke. This guy tells more lies, and Fox gives more news than CNN does in a few years.”

