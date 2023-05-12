Fox Report On Border Crisis Highlights Migrants Are Ordering Doordash As They Wait to Be Apprehended

Fox Business Network reported migrants attempting to cross the border before Title 42 expired Thursday were ordering DoorDash, the meal delivery service, while waiting to cross and be apprehended.

It was reported on Larry Kudlow‘s show on Fox Business Thursday hours before the Covid-era public emergency health order was set to expire.

Kudlow spoke with Fox correspondent William La Jeunesse who detailed the influx of migrants attempting to enter:

Here’s the problem, right? So border patrol processing facilities are full and the shelters on the south side are overflowing, and you still have people in the pipeline coming up from Mexico and Central America. So what does it mean? Well, the situation is going to get worse, and I’ve never seen this before. You have 700 migrants camped between the primary and secondary fence. That means dozens of groups and families have used a ladder to scale the first fence and now they cannot get past the second one.

“So they are waiting for CBP to open the gates for processing. Now, check this out, right? Migrants ordering DoorDash on the Mexican side hoping to get by until they get picked up for custody. They believe as do migrants inside the shelters we saw across the city, the US, they feel is obligated to hear their asylum claim when Title 42 ends,” La Jeunesse reported, referencing that under Title 42 asylum seeks were immediately removed from the country regardless of the validity of their claim.

Watch above via Kudlow on Fox Business.

