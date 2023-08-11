Fox’s Andrew McCarthy Decries ‘Sham’ Hunter Biden Special Counsel: Meant to Be Someone From ‘Outside the Government’

Attorney General Merrick Garland named U.S. Attorney David Weiss, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, as the special counsel in charge of investigating Hunter Biden, whose hopes for a new plea deal fell apart earlier on Friday. But despite wanting to see a special counsel appointed to further look into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings, the right is up in arms over the choice of Weiss.

Fox News’ Gillian Turner spoke with Andrew McCarthy, a Fox News contributor and former chief assistant U.S. Attorney, who was dissatisfied with Weiss as the special counsel, to say the least, calling the latest legal move a “sham” and that President Joe Biden’s Justice Department was trying to run out the clock on the investigation by naming an unqualified special counsel:

Gillian, this is a sham. There is no special counsel investigation and there is no Biden investigation. The special counsel regulations, what makes a special counsel special is that you’re a lawyer who’s brought in from outside the United States government, not just outside the Justice Department, outside the government. This U.S. attorney is being appointed notwithstanding that he is an attorney who’s a top official in the Biden Justice Department. And Garland made clear, is going to remain a top official in the Biden Justice Department. This is the Biden Justice Department’s vehicle for maintaining control of an investigation that they are not pursuing. They’ve had the case for five years. They’ve never indicted it. They’re strategically allowing the statute of limitations to run to the point that the 2014 and 2015 conduct, which covers most of the $21 million that the congressional investigation report showed this week, that’s already time barred. And it’s time barred because David Weiss himself decided to let those charges die rather than bring an indictment. They’re not doing anything that you would do if there was an actual investigation. And he can’t be a special counsel because he’s inside the government, and the point of having a special counsel is to bring in someone from outside the government who we can trust to do a credible investigation.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

