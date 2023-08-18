Fox News anchor Bret Baier had a very brief response when Wall Street Journal reporters brought up the blockbuster Dominion lawsuit during an interview designed to promote next week’s GOP primary debate.

Baier and fellow debate moderator Martha MacCallum are on a bit of a media tour to promote the debate and perhaps draw ex-President Donald Trump out of the woodwork and onto the stage. That tour included an interview with WSJ reporters Isabella Simonetti and Joe Flint.

In spite of the fact that WSJ and Fox News both are owned by parent companies under the Murdoch umbrella, the subject of the enormous settlement did come up — if only briefly:

Fox commentators including Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs appeared to back Trump’s unproven claims of a stolen election, which included allegations from a Trump associate that Dominion Voting Systems helped rig the election. Dominion sued Fox for defamation, and the drawn-out legal battle resulted in a $787.5 million settlement, and dozens of damaging disclosures about the inner workings of the network. Baier said Dominion is “past us.” But the election-fraud claims may loom over the debate, whether Trump takes the stage or not.

The Dominion defamation lawsuit was resolved when Fox News agreed to a settlement that included a $787.5 million payout just before the suit was about to play out in a weeks-long trial after volumes of damaging revelations were publicized pre-trial. The settlement also included a mandatory “acknowledgment” of “the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

Many of the revelations that came to light in the runup to the trial included emails and other private communications from Baier, including a Zoom call during which both he and MaCallum worried over the network’s ratings after their own analysts correctly determined then-President Trump had lost Arizona.

After the settlement, Fox News said in a statement that “We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com