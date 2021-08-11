Clay Travis helped put the spotlight on a Tennessee school board meeting Tuesday night, where the Outkick founder, conservative radio host, and Fox News contributor rallied parents against the requirement of masks.

“I feel bad for all these people walking around in masks engaging in cosmetic theater thinking that they are making a difference against COVID – they aren’t.” Travis ranted during his opportunity to speak in front of the board. “Here’s the truth, our kids, under 25 years old, one in a million chance that they are going to die of COVID. They are more likely to be struck by lightning … they are more likely to die of the seasonal flu.”

Here’s my full statement against masks @WCSedu tonight. So impressed by all the parents who came out tonight to speak on the absurdity of masks in schools. Very impressive group. Speak out at your own school boards: pic.twitter.com/t5go0YJCxN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

“Have any of you ever mandated masks for the seasonal flu?” Travis continued. “Well, shame on you because every kid in Williamson County Schools has been under more danger from the seasonal flu every year than they are for COVID.”

Travis does not have a medical background, but the radio host has spent the last 16 months minimizing Covid-19, preaching that the need to be cautionary is overblown. Ultimately, board members went against Travis, voting to require masks for students, staff, and visitors inside buildings and buses at the elementary school level.

“I would tell every parent here, don’t let your kids wear masks. REFUSE! REFUSE!” Travis shouted as he turned to face the crowd of applauding parents before proudly strutting away from the podium.

Angry parents continued to yell, scream and protest the mask mandates well after Travis completed his fervent act. The 4-hour meeting with board members, doctors, and parents was heated, but the anti-mask demonstrators grew even more aggressive outside the building. According to Travis, 250 people were allowed inside the building, but hundreds more were videoed outside to protest the mandate.

