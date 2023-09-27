Fox’s Laura Ingraham Takes a Shot at GOP Candidates Minutes Before Start of Debate: ‘No One Is Cicero Up There’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham cast doubt on the ability of the Republican primary candidates participating in Wednesday’s night debate just minutes before it started.

Speaking with Fox Business’s Larry Kudlow, Ingraham asserted that what voters wanted to hear at the debate was how each of the candidates planned to win the nomination and presidency.

“They want to know how you, Vivek, or Nikki, or how are you going to leapfrog to number one and then beat Biden? How does that actually work in practice?” asked Ingraham. She continued:

I mean, no one is Cicero up there on stage, right? I mean, no offense, they’re smart people, obviously very accomplished. But Cicero knew how to debate, you know, the pathos, the ego. But he understood that. But this is about connecting with the true anxiety of the American people and then giving them some optimism. How do we get out of this? You and I, you know, worked for Reagan. And seeing this all play out in the Reagan Library tonight is a beautiful thing. But he was firm and he was stern when necessary. But then he was optimistic.

Later, she argued that candidates running in the populist lane, such as former President Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were best suited to lead the party.

“The big debate here within the party has already really been won by the populists. I mean when you add up Vivek and Ron DeSantis, you know, with Trump, that’s about 84% of the Republican electorate. So the question is, should 26% of the Republican electorate determine the future of the Republican Party?” asked Ingraham.

“I mean, I guess I guess that could happen. I’m not sure that would be the most successful path forward, given the fact that you’ve got to get people to turn out to the polls and you have to give them a sense that they can actually be part of a winning coalition that’s growing and optimistic,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com