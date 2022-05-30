French Journalist Killed In Ukraine After Being ‘Hit By Shell Shrapnel’

A French journalist was killed in Ukraine on Monday.

Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, 32, of French news broadcaster BFM TV had been “covering a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle” in the Donbas region when he was killed, according to the outlet, where he worked for six years.

The cause of death was due to him being “hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation,” according to the Associated Press.

At least eight journalists have been killed in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Leclerc-Imhoff.

“Journalist, Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot,” he tweeted.

“I share the pain of the family, relatives and colleagues of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences. To those who carry out the difficult mission of informing in theaters of operations, I would like to reiterate France’s unconditional support,” added Macron.

Je partage la peine de la famille, des proches et des confrères de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, à qui j’adresse mes condoléances. À celles et ceux qui assurent sur les théâtres d’opérations la difficile mission d’informer, je veux redire le soutien inconditionnel de la France. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 30, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com