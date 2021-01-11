Freshman House Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA) is asking Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to explain why a state-backed Chinese newspaper is showing up in congressional offices.

“I did not request China Daily, nor did my staff,” Hinson wrote in a letter to Pelosi, noting she had discovered the paper in her office upon arriving in Congress. “I am appalled that this could happen,” Hinson added. “I write to insist you use the control you have as Speaker of the House of Representatives to stop the [Chinese Communist Party] from distributing its state-run publication within our hallowed halls.”

China Daily, a propaganda organ of China’s Communist Party, distributes copies of its English-language version to members of Congress, and periodically draws attention for making wild claims backed by the Chinese government. Those have included its assertion this month that the Chinese “reeducation centers” holding millions of Uighurs have helped women to become more than “baby-making machines,” and its claim last year that AIDS “spread to the world” after it was “first discovered” in the United States.

Hinson noted that the paper is registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, preventing its employees from accessing congressional press galleries. “Yet, their mal-intended work appears on my doorstep, alongside the newspapers of the American free press,” Hinson wrote. “This is a flagrant violation of the taxpayers’ trust. Frankly, I am disgusted.”

“I must demand that the CCP’s most prolific propaganda rag be prevented from reaching my office, which serves the people of Iowa’s first congressional district and not Chinese Communists,” she added.

The Washington Free Beacon first obtained the letter.

