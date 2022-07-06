Lindsey Graham Vows to Fight Georgia Subpoena, Blasts Probe into Trump Election Plot as ‘Working in Concert’ With Jan. 6 Committee

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed on Wednesday to fight a subpoena from the special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia investigating then-President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“I have been informed Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness,” said a statement on behalf of Graham from his lawyers. “This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington.”

The Atlanta Consitution-Journal reported on Tuesday that the grand jury had subpoenaed several Trump campaign lawyers and officials alongside Graham over their alleged roles in helping Trump pressure state officials to overturn the election results.

Trump’s personal lawyer at the time Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis were also issued subpoenas, “all of whom advised Trump on strategies for overturning Democrat Joe Biden’s wins in Georgia and other swing states,” reported the Journal.

Sen. Graham was subpoenaed due to his role in reportedly calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “in the days following the November 2020 elections.” The Journal added that Graham “allegedly questioned whether the secretary of state had the power to reject more legally cast absentee ballots to help Trump narrow his deficit in Georgia. Graham denied the allegation.”

“As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections,” the statement from Graham adds.

“Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job. Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail,” the statement concludes.

