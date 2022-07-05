JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham Subpoenaed in Georgia Investigation into Trump Election Plot

The special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss in the state sent out a bevy of subpoenas on Tuesday.

The grand jury subpoenaed former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who led the efforts to overturn the results of the election, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) – among many others.

The investigation is focused on efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure Georgia election officials to decertify the election result and even “find” Trump votes so that he could win the state in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was caught on tape on Jan. 2, 2021, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes so that he could win the state – a conversation that Raffensperger later described as threatening.

Other former Trump lawyers subpoenaed Tuesday included “John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, all of whom advised Trump on strategies for overturning Democrat Joe Biden’s wins in Georgia and other swing states,” reported the Atlanta Consitution-Journal.

Sen. Graham was subpoenaed due to his role in reportedly calling Raffensperger “in the days following the November 2020 elections.” The Journal added that Graham “allegedly questioned whether the secretary of state had the power to reject more legally cast absentee ballots to help Trump narrow his deficit in Georgia. Graham denied the allegation.”

