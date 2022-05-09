Gab CEO Asks If Trump Has ‘Been Compromised’ Because He Endorsed ‘Dual Citizen Globalist Hollywood Doctor’ in Pennsylvania

CEO of the far-right social media platform, Gab Social, questioned on Monday whether or not former President Donald Trump had been “compromised.”

Andrew Torba wrote on his own platform:

In 2000 Mules we learn that PA was one of the worst in terms of rigging. So why is it that Trump endorsed a World Economic Forum dual citizen globalist Hollywood doctor instead of @KathyBarnetteForSenate who has a track record of fighting for election integrity? She sued Montgomery County for illegally alerting voters of ballot errors. Secondly: why has Trump not endorsed @Doug4Gov one of the single biggest champions in the fight for election integrity. Is Trump on our side or has he been compromised? A reasonable question given these facts.

The “World Economic Forum dual citizen globalist Hollywood doctor” Torba refers to appears to be Dr. Mehmet Oz, who Trump has endorsed, much to the chagrin of many in his base, to be the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania this November. Oz has come under fire in recent days, including from former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for voting in Turkey’s 2018 presidential election — Oz is a dual Turkish-American citizen.

“@Doug4Gov” refers to the leading GOP candidate in the primary for governor, State Senator Doug Mastriano. Mastriano, as Torba noted, is a proponent of Trump’s widely debunked claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. He kicked off his campaign back in January with former Army Gen. Michael Flynn and has had Steve Bannon address his rallies virtually to push voter fraud allegations and call to decertify the 2020 vote in Pennsylvania.

Torba potentially turning on Trump is a major dynamic shift within the MAGA base, which has been angered by some of Trump’s endorsements, including Oz and J.D. Vance in Ohio.

Gab, which is a social media platform that prides itself on minimal to no content moderation, “has a long history as a haven for antisemites, extremists and conspiracy theorists,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL notes of Gab:

Robert Bowers, the white supremacist who murdered 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, made numerous antisemitic posts on his Gab account in the weeks prior to the shooting. Three years later, antisemitic content persists on the platform, easily accessible within just a few clicks. Well-known antisemites like David Duke, Rick Wiles and Nicholas Fuentes maintain an active presence on the site.

