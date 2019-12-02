comScore

George Conway Roasts Kellyanne: ‘Your Boss’ Thought He Needed Ukraine’s Help to Beat Biden

By Josh FeldmanDec 2nd, 2019, 3:07 pm

Photo via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

George Conway takes shots at President Donald Trump on Twitter all the time. This time he did so in a public response to his wife, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

After some, um, strange comments from Joe Biden went viral, Kellyanne Conway shared the clip of “Creepy Joe” and remarked, “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

A few minutes later, George Conway quote-tweeted that and responded, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

