George P. Bush Promises to Uphold Trump’s Principles Without ‘Baggage’ in Race for Texas AG

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush promised on Thursday to uphold former President Donald Trump’s principles if voters elect him as the state’s next attorney general.

“I will not only promote the America First doctrine and principles that were so successful during the Trump days, but I’ll do it without the baggage, and I’ll actually win in the courthouse,” Bush said in an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling.

Trump famously steamrolled Bush’s father’s presidential campaign in 2016, characterizing former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush as “low energy.” The younger Bush’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, who died in 2018, voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 presidential election, while Bush’s uncle, former President George W. Bush, disclosed that he abstained from voting in that race.

Nonetheless, the junior Bush has been lavishing praise on Trump — who memorably referred to him in 2019 as “the only Bush that likes me” — in an effort to win the former president’s endorsement as he seeks to unseat a fellow Republican, incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton fervently supported Trump during his tenure in office, and particularly in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when he filed lawsuits against four states seeking to overturn the results of November voting.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]