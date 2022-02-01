Students at the Georgetown University Law Center reportedly requested a place for them to “cry” Monday as the school’s dean addressed the controversy surrounding incoming lecturer Ilya Shapiro.

Shapiro, a legal scholar with the libertarian think tank the CATO Institute, is in hot water after he tweeted criticism of President Joe Biden’s commitment to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Biden made the promise during his presidential campaign, but the opportunity to honor it was presented last week when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced he was stepping down.

Biden quickly confirmed the next jurist on the high court would match his criteria, which led to criticism from Shapiro, who tweeted:

Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog & v smart. Even has identify politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into the latest intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors? Because Biden said he’s only consider[ing] black women for SCOTUS, his nominee will always have an asterisk attached. Fitting that the Court takes up affirmative action next term.

Shapiro later apologized but doubled down on his message that he feels it is unfair to other potential candidates for Biden to focus only on replacing Breyer with a Black woman.

Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor announced on Monday that Shapiro, who has yet to come before students, was suspended, pending an investigation.

Nate Hochman with National Review reported that Treanor addressed a Black student group in-person Monday after a sit-down was requested so a “reparations” package could be discussed. Hochman wrote:

Dean Treanor himself was front-and-center, accompanied by Mitch Bailin, GULC’s associate vice president and dean of students; Sheila Foster, the associate dean for equity and inclusion; and Amy Uelmen, the director of the school’s “Mission & Ministry” program. A chastened-looking Treanor spent more than an hour answering questions from what appeared to be the BLSA leadership team in a closed auditorium. The dean, striking an apologetic tone, echoed the language of the activists in the crowd, assuring the assembled students that he was “appalled” by the “painful” nature of Shapiro’s tweets and promising to “listen,” “learn” and ultimately “do better.”

Hochman further reported that Treanor received a lukewarm reception, as students had questions about Shapiro’s presence on campus, as well as concerns about the school’s commitment to diversity.

Per Hochman, some students were so emotional, they requested a proper place to cry:

At another juncture, a student demanded that the dean cover for the classes that the activists had missed as a result of the sit-in, suggesting that the move should be part of a “reparations” package for black students. She followed up by insisting that students be given a designated place on campus to cry. “Is there an office they can go to?” she asked. “I don’t know what it would look like, but if they want to cry, if they need to break down, where can they go? Because we’re at a point where students are coming out of class to go to the bathroom to cry.”

