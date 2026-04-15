‘That’s Laughable!’ Democrat Goes Off On Trump OMB Director’s Reasoning For 15 Million Americans Losing Healthcare

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) grilled Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought on Wednesday during a House Budget Committee hearing. Boyle, the ranking member on the committee, fumed as Vought defended 15 million Americans losing their access to healthcare as a result of President Donald Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill, which also ballooned the national debt.

“In addition to the over $4 trillion it adds to our national debt, it eliminates healthcare coverage for more than 15 million Americans, according to the CBO. The Kaiser Family Foundation says it’s actually more than 17 million Americans who will lose their healthcare,” began Boyle, adding:

Are they really all, according to you — really? You’re going to sit here with a straight face and say they’re all illegals, they’re all defrauding the system? That’s actually your position?”

Vought replied, “With regard to the people that have lost that — that’s false–”

Boyle cut in, “That’s laughable! I’m sorry.”

“I’m sorry, I’ll give you a chance to respond,” added the Democrat.

“A number of issues with regard to your comments there,” Vought replied as Boyle cut back in, “Wait, wait, wait. Number one. Sorry, wait, wait.”

“Wait, reclaim my time. I just want to be clear — I’m citing, we acknowledge, the CBO figure. That’s where I’m getting the 15 million from, and the Kaiser Family Foundation says 17 million. You’re saying none of them are legitimately on this, even though we had one of them actually testify before us?” Boyle asked.

Vought replied, “I didn’t say all of them are illegal. I said there’s also the benefit of people returning to the workforce because they are able-bodied individuals, or they should not have been on the system regardless, because of the inability to address fraud in the aftermath…”

Boyle hit back, “Okay, so they’re all either illegals or defrauding the system?”

Vought answered, “Well, that’s certainly not a provocative statement — that we have fraud all over the country, is it?”

Boyle continued, “Sure, I imagine there is fraud in all sorts of private and public sector areas, but the idea that 15 million Americans are about to lose their healthcare — the single biggest loss of healthcare in American history, mind you, not even during the Great Depression did 15 million Americans lose their healthcare coverage — the idea that all of those people who are about to lose their healthcare are defrauding the system or are illegal immigrants, that is not supported by any facts whatsoever.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

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