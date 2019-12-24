comScore

Giuliani Called Out for Facebook Page IDing Him as Ex-Attorney General: ‘Job He Definitely Did Not Have’

By Josh FeldmanDec 24th, 2019, 3:23 pm

Rudy Giuliani today shared a link to his Facebook page as he teased “more to come on my investigation, soon!”

So people checked out his Facebook page and noticed that the bio lists him as “Former Attorney General of the United States.”

Giuliani, of course, was not the U.S. Attorney General. He served as Associate Attorney General during the Reagan administration.

And a number of reporters noticed:

