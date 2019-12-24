Rudy Giuliani today shared a link to his Facebook page as he teased “more to come on my investigation, soon!”

Connect with me on my Facebook Page. More to come on my investigation, soon! https://t.co/TmSPBf4qhe — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 24, 2019

So people checked out his Facebook page and noticed that the bio lists him as “Former Attorney General of the United States.”

Giuliani, of course, was not the U.S. Attorney General. He served as Associate Attorney General during the Reagan administration.

And a number of reporters noticed:

.@RudyGiuliani’s @Facebook page identifies him as both a “Government Official,” & as a “Former Attorney General of the United States.” He is, of course, neither. https://t.co/W2hrOnBhnl pic.twitter.com/o876DHMPWe — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) December 24, 2019

Rudy Giuliani's Facebook page incorrectly identifies him as former U.S. attorney general. https://t.co/7ZF6W2kDgR pic.twitter.com/GnHD8vdlN2 — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) December 24, 2019

uhhhh, why would his fb page identify him as the former attorney general of the united states, a job he definitely did not have? https://t.co/624RGvkNU6 — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) December 24, 2019

Also as a government official… https://t.co/wmz4PUyU6f — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 24, 2019

Giuliani’s new Facebook page identifies him as a “Government Official”(?) https://t.co/vpHshr3vZe pic.twitter.com/soT4XFzVPJ — Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) December 24, 2019

It’s strange that the president’s personal lawyer lists a job he never had on his Facebook page pic.twitter.com/5LNhxuBive — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 24, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]