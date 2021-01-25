Giuliani Slams Dominion for Suing Him: ‘Act of Intimidation’ by ‘Hate-Filled Left-Wing’

Rudy Giuliani slammed Dominion Voting Systems on Monday in response to the company’s announcement that it was suing him for defamation.

“Dominion’s defamation lawsuit for $1.3 billion will allow me to investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely,” Giuliani said in a statement to media. “The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart. It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously.”

“As such, we will investigate a countersuit against them for violating these constitutional rights,” he added.

In a 107-page lawsuit filed on Monday, Dominion — which is contracted to provide voting equipment and software in 28 states — claimed that Giuliani — a personal attorney to former President Donald Trump — carried out a “viral disinformation campaign” against the company with “demonstrably false” claims about its voting machines after the 2020 election.

The company filed a similar suit this month against Sidney Powell, a lawyer with whom Giuliani appeared in the days after the election to question Dominion’s handling of votes. The company sent warning letters that successfully motivated several conservative media organizations — including Newsmax, One America News, and American Thinker — to retract similar claims.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]