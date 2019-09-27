Earlier tonight, the Washington Post dropped a surprising report that Rudy Giuliani — in the middle of everything else that’s going on — is set to appear at a Kremlin-backed conference in Armenia next week where Vladimir Putin himself may show up.

Giuliani confirmed to the Post he was going:

In an interview Friday, Giuliani angrily rejected questions about whether it was appropriate for him to attend the event at which he also appeared last year. “I will try to not knowingly talk to a Russian until this is all over,” he retorted. The former New York mayor confirmed he will be paid for his appearance but declined to say how much he would receive or which group or person will foot the bill. “It goes to my company,” Giuliani said.

After the Post report dropped, Giuliani said in comments to multiple reporters that he’s dropping out, supposedly after being made aware of Putin’s possible attendance:

Text from Giuliani when asked why he was no longer appearing at Kremlin-linked event reported by the Washington Post: "[Told] me Putin was going and I don’t need to give the Swamp press more distractions." (He then "liked" the message.) — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 27, 2019

My colleague @DanaBashCNN reports that Giuliani "didn’t know till now that Putin was going” to this conference and that he may not go after all.https://t.co/VO2nS0GBsk — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) September 27, 2019

GIULIANI texts me, "Not going," when asked about the Washington Post report about his planned appearance at a reportedly Kremlin-linked event for a speech. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 27, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com