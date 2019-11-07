Right-wing radio host Glenn Beck dusted off his tinfoil hat and attempted to pull together a grand unified theory of conspiracy theories about the Democratic Party by putting the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower at the very center of it: “He IS the buried body. He knows all of it, he’s the tie to all of it.”

Speaking on his The Blaze radio show on Thursday, Beck began a discussion about the whistleblower by echoing many Republicans’ demands that he or she be cross-examined in public. But then Beck’s conversations, flagged by Jason Campbell of Media Matters, went from very concerned to very concerning very quickly.

“It is critical that this whistleblower makes it to an open witness stand and the cross-examination is prepared to ask him about all of the things he was doing in Ukraine, because he’s the linchpin,” Beck said. “He’s the go-between on all of these things, on Fusion GPS, on Joe Biden corruption, on all of it. Hes’ the accountant.”

From there, Beck transitioned to an even more bizarre claim that it is the Democrats and “the left” which represent a mortal threat to the whistleblower, which he punctuated by repeating the phrase: “You’re going to get him killed,” six times in less than 10 seconds.

“Now, the press, I’ve never seen anything like it. It felt weird at the time. As soon as they started talking about this whistleblower, and [Republicans] said ‘Well, who is the whistleblower?’ The minute that question was asked: ‘You’re going to get him killed, you’re going to get him killed.’ ‘Wait, we’re just wondering who he is?’ ‘You’re going to get him killed. You’re going to get him killed, you’re going to get him killed, you’re going to get him killed. ”

And to just put the cherry on top of this conspiracy sundae, Beck intimated that the whistleblower might befall the same fate as serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein — whose shocking suicide in prison has been the subject of countless claims that he was, in fact, murdered because he knew too much about powerful people.

“This guy is more dangerous to the DNC than Jeffery Epstein,” Beck ranted. “If this guy isn’t protected, not from the right but from the left, this guy is going to end up hanging himself with paper sheets while in custody.”

“This guy IS the buried body. He knows all of it, he’s the tie to all of it,” Beck went on. “HE’S the key to the massive corruption of the DNC. And I don’t think anybody wants to get into that.”

Watch above, via The Blaze.

