Journalist Glenn Greenwald is firing back after Brazil’s president threatened him with jail.

In a heated Twitter thread Monday, Greenwald — co-founder of The Intercept — blasted Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.

“Brazil’s President, apparently with few national problems to address and little to do, gave an interview this morning again attacking me and suggesting I was guilty of crimes,” Greenwald wrote. “I don’t think he understands (a) the Constitution or (b) that he’s not a judge or dictator.”

He added: “To Bolsonaro’s credit, at least he managed this time to threaten me with prison without twisted and deranged homophobic mockery of my marriage and adopted children.”

(Reportedly, Bolsonaro has — in the past — accused Greenwald of being part of a “gay plot” against him.)

In comments over the weekend Bolsonaro said that Greenwald, an American journalist who resides in Rio de Janeiro, could “do jail time in Brazil.” The Intercept and Brazilian news outlet Folsa teamed up to publish leaked chats showing that Bolsonaro’s minister of justice and public security, Sergio Moro, conspired to keep a high-profile potential opponent out of the 2018 presidential election.

Notably, Washington Post editor Marty Baron and CNN’s Jake Tapper are among those in the journalism community who have come to Greenwald’s defense:

