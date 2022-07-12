Progressive Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called the police over the weekend to report a person or people outside her home using “obscene language,” reported the Seattle Times Monday.

Jayapal called 911 Saturday night and a man was later arrested on “suspicion of a hate crime for threatening to kill” the congresswoman.

When officers arrived at Jayapal’s home they reportedly “found the man standing in the middle of the street with his hands in the air and a .40-caliber handgun holstered on his waist.”

The Seattle Times also reported that the police report says a “neighbor told police she heard the man yell something to the effect of, ‘Go back to India, I’m going to kill you.’”

Public records note that the man lives within half a mile of Jayapal.

The man’s bail was set at $500,000 on Monday but prosecutors were unsuccessful in filing for an anti-harassment order to protect Jayapal from the man, who remains unnamed.

Jayapal, 56, serves as the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and is a regular fixture on cable news programs articulating the progressive agenda. She was born in India and moved to the U.S. at 16 to attend Georgetown University.

“Congresswoman Jayapal confirms that incidents occurred at her Seattle home on Saturday night when she was present. The Congresswoman and her family are safe and appreciate the many calls and good wishes she is receiving from constituents,” said her spokesperson Siham Zniber in a statement.

“She is very grateful for the swift and professional response from the Seattle Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the FBI investigators who are working together diligently on the investigation and ensuring that she and her family stay safe,” the statement added.

