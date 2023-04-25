‘Goddamnit!!!’ Activist Caught on Video Being Tackled By Security After Trying to Confront New York Times Editor

A Columbia University event was disrupted Tuesday afternoon when an activist, Jose Vega, attempted to confront the executive editor of The New York Times, Joseph Kahn.

The event, FaultLines: Democracy, was a conference aimed at building a democratic press and was set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in New York City, hosted by the Columbia Journalism School.

The video, shared by Vega on his Twitter page, shows security guards pushing Vega out of the room as he continued to shout questions to Kahn who was participating on a panel with Washington Post writer Jonathan Capehart.

I confronted the executive editor of the New York Times…full vid coming soon. I was pushed by the security guards to the floor. Enjoy that video. pic.twitter.com/cJKfbeD5de — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) April 25, 2023

“For being critical of this war — Goddammit,” Vega shouted before being pushed to the floor by the guards.

“Oh my God,” uttered one person in the crowd.

“Seriously?” muttered another witness.

“And please say something about people in jail for being critical of this war,” Vega shouted in the short clip.

According to The Young Turks Jonathan Larsen, who happened to be at the event, Vega was questioning Kahn and The New York Times‘s coverage of the War in Ukraine and the Nord Stream pipelines.

At Columbia J conference FaultLines, Dean @jelani9 and a security guard just forcibly removed someone who interrupted the panel (including Jonathan Capehart and NYT’s Joe Kahn), challenging their coverage of Ukraine, Nordstream and more. — Jonathan Larsen (@jtlarsen) April 25, 2023

Vega has vowed to release the full video of the event to his Twitter account. Another video pinned to his social media page shows Vega also confronting New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries about the Nord Stream pipeline back in February.

__

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com