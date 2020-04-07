<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

A Detroit man named Allen Marshall spent his $900 in savings to provide nurses with free gas as they risk their lives on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marshall purchased the gas from a station near the Detroit Medical Center and stood outside with a sign that read “FREE GAS FOR NURSES” on one side and “THANK YOU FOR ALL THAT YOU DO!!!” on the other.

“I just love them and I want them to know that,” Marshall told CNN affiliate WDIV.

Several other residents were moved by Marshall’s act of kindness and decided to pitch in.

“I was so inspired, I had to come down here and help,” said one Detroit resident. “So whether it was money or pumping guess or whatever I needed, I wanted to give back. These nurses are putting their lives on the line every day for us.”

“I think it’s beautiful right now, man. I think this is the greatest thing that they could do for these nurses because these nurses are all we got,” another resident remarked.

“Oh my goodness, that is so nice of him! God bless him,” one nurse said as she received her free gas.

Watch above, via CNN.

