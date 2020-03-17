With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were released from an Australian hospital after being treated for the coronavirus. They will remain in self-quarantine, according to their son Chet Hanks.

“Quick update on my folks, they’re out of the hospital. They’re still self-quarantined, obviously, but they’re feeling a lot better so that’s a relief,” Chet Hanks said in a video posted to Instagram.

“I just want to say, anyone else out there who has loved ones, or if you yourself are afflicted with the virus, my prayers go out to you, because a lot of people are suffering, other than my parents right now. So I just wish everybody a swift and speedy recovery,” Chet added.

Wilson and Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday while the couple was in Australia. Hanks was on location filming a movie about the life of Elvis Presley.

In more uplifting news, Wilson took to Twitter on Friday to ask for suggestions regarding an isolation playlist:

Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Later that Friday, her playlist “Quarantunes” was created on Spotify for fans to enjoy.

Tom Hanks also thanked “the Helpers” in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” the actor encouraged his followers.

