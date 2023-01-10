GOP Congressman Files Articles of Impeachment For Mayorkas, Alleging ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’

On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) introduced articles of impeachment to remove Alejandro Mayorkas as President Joe Biden’s secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Fallon’s articles allege “high crimes and misdemeanors” by Mayorkas and have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Axios’s Ivana Saric, who reported the news, noted “Newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had previously threatened a potential ‘impeachment inquiry’ into Mayorkas over the DHS secretary’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border if Mayorkas didn’t resign — a nod to the GOP conference’s right flank that ultimately undermined his speakership bid.”

The move from Fallon comes as no surprise as he tweeted last week, “Secretary Mayorkas’s willful actions have eroded our immigration system, undermined border patrol morale, and jeopardized American national security. He has violated the law and it is time for him to go.”

Secretary Mayorkas's willful actions have eroded our immigration system, undermined border patrol morale, and jeopardized American national security. He has violated the law and it is time for him to go. 👇👇👇https://t.co/xCmyTNqhGE — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) January 3, 2023

Fallon, a hardliner on immigration, told Fox Business Network this week, “Our job is to tell the truth to the American people because if the regular person living in a state that doesn’t border Mexico knew the actual truth, the catastrophe on the ground at the border, they would insist on the border being secure.”

Mayorkas, meanwhile, told ABC’s This Week over the weekend that he will not resign and that he is prepared to face any questions arising from the GOP-led House investigations regarding the border.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m proud to do it, alongside 250,000 incredibly dedicated and talented individuals in the Department of Homeland Security, and I’m going to continue to do my work,” he said.

