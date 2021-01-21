House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday reiterated his call for a bipartisan commission to investigate allegations that members of his chamber contributed to the unrest that took place on Jan. 6.

“Any member who participated in breaking the law or rioting that way … I think anybody should be held to account in that process,” McCarthy said at a press conference with reporters, responding to a question about the issue. “I don’t know of any member that has done that. This is why I called for, last week, after this happened, a bipartisan commission. We should get to the bottom of this.”

Democrats, including Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) have accused Republicans of helping those who breached the Capitol this month. Cohen claimed Monday that he saw Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) providing a tour to a large group before the incident, though Boebert denied that she provided any tours that week.

McCarthy also questioned why the National Guard failed to arrive earlier in the day. “There are so many questions that I [have] personally as a leader,” he added. “I read in the paper that the FBI, prior to any rally, had information that something was going to happen here, and conveyed that to the Capitol Police. I want to know, why was the Republican leader not notified of that? Why was I not notified to make sure we were protected?”

“The only way you will be able to answer these questions is through a bipartisan commission,” McCarthy said. “So let’s get and have all the facts before we accuse anybody of anything. But let’s all base it upon the facts and the knowledge that we need to know.”

Watch above via Fox News.

