A House Democrat is suggesting that GOP colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) may have helped the Capitol rioters scope out the building ahead of the attack.

Speaking with Jim Sciutto on CNN Monday, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that Boebert led a number of people through the Capitol on a guided tour in the days leading up to the riots.

“We saw Congressman Boebert taking people for a tour sometime after [January] 3rd and before the 6th,” Cohen said. “I don’t remember the date. We were walking in a tunnel and we saw her … and she had a large group with her.”

Cohen did not directly link any of Boebert’s guests to the Capitol insurrection. But he went on to suggest that the Colorado Republican was capable of colluding with bad actors.

“It’s pretty clear that … she’s not on the home team,” Cohen said. “She was with the visitors.”

Sciutto asked Cohen to clarify whether he knew of anyone in Boebert’s party having ties to the riots.

“Absolutely not,” he said.

The FBI is said to be looking into whether members of Congress worked with the rioters. Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) previously suggested that the insurrectionists may have had help from a member of Congress — as they were able to reach remote locations in the building.

“I have an unmarked office that you have got to know exactly where it is,” Clyburn told CNN. “They didn’t go to where my name was. They went where I usually hang out. That to me indicates that something untoward may have been going on.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]