Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) made an 11th-hour plea for former Trump White House insiders to reveal any still-unknown details about the then-president that might help make the case for convicting Donald Trump on inciting the Capitol insurrection.

In a Friday night tweet, the Republican congresswoman reiterated why she joined nine other members of the House GOP to vote in favor of impeaching Trump. As part of her explanation, Herrera Beutler referenced a conversation she had had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). She went on to say she had explained her reasoning to countless constituents and colleagues in the intervening weeks.

But at the end of her statement, she concluded with a bold, open solicitation for “patriots” inside Trump’s inner circle — as well as Vice President Mike Pence — to offer any new details about what they witnessed that day. It not-so-subtly read as a challenge from Herrera Beutler to former White House aides to reveal any bombshell details about Trump’s misconduct while it could still affect the Senate vote.

“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president,” she wrote. “If you have something to add here, now would be the time.”

The GOP rep’s statement came just hours after a stunning, Friday night CNN report added more details about the call between Trump and Kevin McCarthy, in which the then-president coldly dismissed the Congressman’s call for the president to make a strong public statement to stop the rioting.

“You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where his mind was at,” Herrera Beutler told CNN in her reaction to the call. “That line right there demonstrates to me that either he didn’t care, which is impeachable, because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was OK with it, which makes me so angry.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]