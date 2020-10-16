Senator David Perdue (R- GA) spoke at Donald Trump’s rally Friday before the president and fired up the crowd talking about what would happen if his opponents win.

“The most insidious thing that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden are trying to perpetrate, and Bernie and Elizzbeth and Kamala — Kah-ma-la or Kah-mah-la or Kamalamalamala, I don’t know,” he said, mockingly pronouncing his Senate colleague Kamala Harris’ name.

Here is the video of Senator David Perdue mangling the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’s name. pic.twitter.com/aVJU451bDi — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 16, 2020

Perdue was immediately blasted on social media, including from his opponent Jon Ossoff:

My opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue of anti-Semitic attack ad infamy, just mocked Sen. Harris' name as "Kamala-mala-mala-whatever" at a Trump rally. We are so much better than this. pic.twitter.com/9AvoQK4RdN — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 16, 2020

Yeahhh that says a lot more about Perdue than Harris https://t.co/bKoZCK7srq — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 16, 2020

This is absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/c5O2jvkBkr — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 16, 2020

Perdue and Harris have been colleagues in the Senate for three years — even serving on the sane budget committee together — but I’m sure this is an accident and not racist pandering from a desperate politician. https://t.co/VGDvWIDZqw — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 16, 2020

Safe to say, Sen. Perdue has served in the Senate with Sen. Harris long enough that it's likely he does know how to actually pronounce her name… https://t.co/by5gdcGCwZ — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) October 16, 2020

Then-Sen. George Allen, 2006: “Macaca, or whatever his name is.” Sen. David Perdue, tonight: “Kamala-mala-mala-whatever" (Though Perdue is making fun of the actual name of a woman he has served with for four years.)pic.twitter.com/RYrHUR4CIS — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 16, 2020

This is bigotry and it's no way to treat a colleague, or anyone for that matter. https://t.co/LHWk9PFdne — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 16, 2020

Your macaca moment for 2020. This is not going to work out well for Perdue… https://t.co/7xgOeDJCVs — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 16, 2020

