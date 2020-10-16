comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Campaign Rally in Macon, Georgia

video

GOP Sen. Perdue Mocks Pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ Name at Trump Rally

By Josh FeldmanOct 16th, 2020, 7:19 pm

Senator David Perdue (R- GA) spoke at Donald Trump’s rally Friday before the president and fired up the crowd talking about what would happen if his opponents win.

“The most insidious thing that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden are trying to perpetrate, and Bernie and Elizzbeth and Kamala — Kah-ma-la or Kah-mah-la or Kamalamalamala, I don’t know,” he said, mockingly pronouncing his Senate colleague Kamala Harris’ name.

Perdue was immediately blasted on social media, including from his opponent Jon Ossoff:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: