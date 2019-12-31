GOP Senator Collins Quasi-Defies McConnell, Says She’s ‘Open’ to Witnesses at Trump Impeachment Trial

Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins is hinting at the possibility of breaking with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying she’s “open” to calling witnesses at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

In order for Democrats to be able to overcome Republican objections and call witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial, they’ll need at least four moderate Republicans to defect on procedural votes. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski has already said she is “disturbed” by McConnell’s one-sided plan for the trial, and Senator Collins appears to be possibly leaning in that direction.

On Monday, Collins told Maine Public Radio that she’s “open” to calling witnesses like Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I am open to witnesses. I think it’s premature to decide who should be called until we see the evidence that is presented and get the answers to the questions that we senators can submit through the Chief Justice to both sides,” Collins said.

This is a familiar spot for Collins, who was a pivotal vote against the repeal of Obamacare, but who disappointed many liberals when she created similar suspense around the nomination of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, only to support him in the end.

Skepticism aside, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says that as many as ten Republicans have told him privately that they have “very severe misgivings” about McConnell’s plan to coordinate the trial with Trump’s White House, and may “draw the line” at allowing Trump to determine how it is conducted.

Listen to Collins’ remarks above, via MSNBC.

