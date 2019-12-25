Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski (R) has objected to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s promise of “total coordination” with the White House when the Senate holds trial on President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Murkowski, a moderate among the Senate GOP, took a number of questions on impeachment in an interview she gave to NBC affiliate KTUU. The senator criticized House Democrats for the impeachment process they used when the interview aired on Christmas Eve, but she also said she was “disturbed” by McConnell telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that he’ll take his “cues” from Trump’s team.

“To me…we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense,” Murkowski said. “And so I heard what Leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.”

The interview went on with Murkowski saying she wouldn’t decide on her vote or “prejudge” the impeachment trial until it actually happens.

“For me to prejudge and say there’s nothing there, or on the other hand, ‘he should be impeached yesterday,’ that’s wrong. In my view, that’s wrong…If it means that I am viewed as one who looks openly and critically at every issue in front of me rather than acting as a rubber stamp for my party or my president, I am totally good with that.”

Watch above, via KTUU

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]