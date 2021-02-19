GOP Senator John Thune Decries ‘Cancel Culture’ From Trump Allies Within the Republican Party

Many Republicans have been vocal in decrying “cancel culture,” and in a new interview one GOP senator said people within the party have been engaging in it as well.

Senator John Thune spoke with the Associated Press about the backlash across the country from Republicans to members of Congress who backed impeaching and/or convicting Donald Trump.

Multiple state Republican parties have censured people like Senators Bill Cassidy and Richard Burr, who voted for conviction. The Wyoming Republican party censured Congresswoman Liz Cheney for voting for impeachment.

Thune defended Republicans who voted against Trump as he commented on GOP “cancel culture”:

The Senate’s No. 2 Republican defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party. “There was a strong case made,” Thune said of the Democrats’ impeachment presentation. “People could come to different conclusions. If we’re going to criticize the media and the left for cancel culture, we can’t be doing that ourselves.”

Thune himself was attacked by Trump in the final weeks of his presidency, as he was railing against Republican senators who refused to back up his baseless claims of a stolen election

