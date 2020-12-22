President Donald Trump is losing it on Senate Republicans for acknowledging the reality that he lost the election.

Trump took some public shots at Mitch McConnell after he congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, and then the White House trashed McConnell in an email to GOP lawmakers in which the president very bizarrely tried to take credit for McConnell’s reelection because of a tweet and a robocall supporting him.

John Thune, the Senate Minority Whip, made a point of completely smacking down efforts by some Republicans to overturn the election results with a colorful remark.

“It’s not going anywhere. I mean in the Senate, it would go down like a shot dog,” Thune said.

That comment got a lot of attention in the past day, and clearly the president noticed.

Right after issuing a wave of pardons and making a stunning 11th hour statement on the covid stimulus legislation, the president attacked Thune on Twitter, called him “Mitch’s boy,” and egged on a primary challenge to the number two Republican in the Senate.

“Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!” he tweeted.

The president went on to tout Newt Gingrich’s insistence on keeping the fantasy that he won the election alive.

“@NewtGingrich Pens Op-Ed on Election Saying he will not Accept Joe Biden as President” @OANN Newt Gingrich gets it, we are going to WIN! https://t.co/PBHZo2LLNu pic.twitter.com/uG2HjCEo9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

