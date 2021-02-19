Gov. DeSantis to Order Florida Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Rush Limbaugh

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Friday he intends to order flags in his state to half-mast in honor of the late conservative radio titan Rush Limbaugh.

“I know they’re still figuring out arrangements. But what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” DeSantis said at an event in a Hilton Hotel in West Palm Beach, where he was providing an update on his state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said in a statement released on Wednesday that he and his wife were “saddened” to learn of Limbaugh’s passing and said, “We don’t know who will succeed rush as America’s anchorman, but we do know that nobody will ever replace him.”

DeSantis was joined at Friday’s event by Limbaugh’s long-time producer, James “Bo Snerdley” Golden, who called Limbaugh a “second-generation founding father” and added, “I will love that man until the day I die and then some. This man was one of the most incredible human beings I ever met.”

Limbaugh, who spent five years as a radio broadcaster, died on Wednesday at the age of 70. He purchased his Palm Beach residence, which is valued at more than $50 million today, in 1996. He left it behind to his wife, Kathryn Rogers.

