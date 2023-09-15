‘Had They Not Done It To Me…’ Trump Tells Megyn Kelly Biden Impeachment is Retribution For His

Former President Donald Trump told SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly that President Joe Biden’s impeachment likely wouldn’t be happening had Democrats not impeached him — twice.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced he was calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the full House, in the face of a membership that can’t provide sufficient support to prevail in such a vote. Shortly thereafter, CNN reported that Trump privately coordinated with House GOP members on impeachment strategy.

Trump was interviewed for an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, during which Kelly kicked off by asking about the then-breaking news of the impeachment inquiry, and Trump said the proverbial quiet part out loud:

MEGYN KELLY: All right. So let’s start with the impeachment news. Yesterday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the House is going to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. I know you were supportive of it. Some people believe it could do for him with Democrats what the indictments did for you with Republicans, rally support around him. Do you think there’s any risk of that?

DONALD TRUMP: Look, it’s a horrible precedent. Our country is going to hell whether it’s impeachment or not impeachment. This man is destroying our country at the border. He’s destroying it economically. Inflation’s way up now. You see what happened just today? That’s up to them if they want to do impeachment or impeachment inquiry. I didn’t have never had an inquiry. Nancy Pelosi. Crazy. Nancy said, We’re going to impeach him. They didn’t do inquiries. They went out and they voted because they had the votes. And as usual, everybody votes. You know, for the Democrats, it’s a little bit easier. They didn’t have Mitt Romney’s of the world. And that’s really nice because now he’s not running today, as you know, he just announced. I think that’s great for the Republican Party, for the country and for Utah.

But that’s going to be up to them whether or not they want to do it. I have no idea whether they will or not. We do have a lot of other things, but it’s quite important.

And they did it to me. And had they not done it to me, I think, and nobody officially said this, but I think had they not done it to me, and I’m very popular in the Repu– and they like me and I like them. The Republican Party, perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them. And this is going to happen with indictments, to fake indictments. And I think you’re going to see that as time goes by, you’re going to see Republicans when they’re in power doing it. And it’s a shame when that happens. I’m not in favor of that. But that’s what’s going to happen because that’s human nature.

MEGYN KELLY: Would you do it if you became president again, turn the indictment table?

DONALD TRUMP: Well, I would think about it differently. I would have never even thought of doing it. But now you certainly have to think about it differently. It doesn’t mean I do it because I think it’s so bad for the country.