Fox News host Sean Hannity continued going after CNN’s Brian Stelter tonight, after multiple swipes at him over the weekend invoking Michael Avenatti and how Stelter had taken him seriously on his CNN show Reliable Sources.

Hannity was apparently set off by Stelter making inquiries for his upcoming book.

For my forthcoming book about Fox and Trump, I sent fact-checking Q’s to some of Hannity’s lawyers and confidants today. A few hours later, Hannity lobbed a bunch of Twitter missiles at me. Complete coincidence! https://t.co/TMAdx57BFS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2020

Hannity continued Monday to take swipes at both the CNN host and Oliver Darcy, senior media reporter at CNN. He tweeted multiple times tonight mocking Stelter over his book, speculating on chapter titles like “I hate Trump,” “I hate Fox News,” and “I hate Hannity.”

.@brianstelter Acosta sold around 14,000 Books when Levin sold half a million. Can you beat the Acosta record of failure??

Chapter 1 “I hate Trump”

Chapter 2 I hate Fox News

Chapter 3 I hate Hannity

Chapter 4 Being Jeff Zucker’s Stenographer, my life’s work. #HumptyEpicFail — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

.@brianstelter

Hey Humpty, you definitely want to watch “Hannity” tonight. And I found out today you are writing a book. Are you gonna beg to be on my shows like Fake news Acosta? The answer is “NO”… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

.@brianstelter

Oh Humpty. chapter 5:

Training creepy Oliver somebody to be just like me — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

Mediaite has reached out to Darcy for comment.

In his newsletter Monday night, Stelter stated that Hannity had explicitly lied in his tweets.

Stelter further responded to Hannity, stating that the Fox host had previously known about his book release:

Sean, you didn’t “find out today” that I’m writing a book about Fox and Trump. You talked about my book *on your TV show* on August 26. Millions of people saw it. And we talked about it *in person* at a party on December 17. https://t.co/QGXBzyI7NH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 18, 2020

Stelter appears to be referencing Mediaite’s holiday party, which Hannity did attend:

Here’s @oliverdarcy talking to Sean Hannity at the Mediate holiday party. Hannity pretended not to know who he was, and then referred to Darcy as “fake news CNN.” pic.twitter.com/EFUIvJ54wc — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 18, 2019

UPDATE — For the record, Stelter is correct that Hannity referenced his book back in August. Above is video from the segment in question, (8/26/19) per Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]