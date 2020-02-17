comScore

Hannity Continues Going After CNN’s Stelter, Mocks His Book: ‘Chapter 3 I Hate Hannity’

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 17th, 2020, 10:24 pm

Fox News host Sean Hannity continued going after CNN’s Brian Stelter tonight, after multiple swipes at him over the weekend invoking Michael Avenatti and how Stelter had taken him seriously on his CNN show Reliable Sources.

Hannity was apparently set off by Stelter making inquiries for his upcoming book.

Hannity continued Monday to take swipes at both the CNN host and Oliver Darcy, senior media reporter at CNN. He tweeted multiple times tonight mocking Stelter over his book, speculating on chapter titles like “I hate Trump,” “I hate Fox News,” and “I hate Hannity.”

Mediaite has reached out to Darcy for comment.

In his newsletter Monday night, Stelter stated that Hannity had explicitly lied in his tweets.

Stelter further responded to Hannity, stating that the Fox host had previously known about his book release:

Stelter appears to be referencing Mediaite’s holiday party, which Hannity did attend:

UPDATE — For the record, Stelter is correct that Hannity referenced his book back in August. Above is video from the segment in question, (8/26/19) per Fox News.

