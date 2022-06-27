‘He Could Have Killed Me’: Rudy Giuliani Insists So-Called ShopRite ‘Assailant’ Should Be Prosecuted

Rudy Giuliani addressed the alleged assault he suffered during a campaign appearance on behalf of his son at a Staten Island ShopRite and insisted that the so-called assailant should be prosecuted. “This has to stop!”

Video of the so-called attack revealed a surprise slap on the back by a 39-year-old individual named Daniel Gill, who reportedly said “Hey, what’s up, scumbag?” and made comments referring to the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The former Mayor of New York appeared on a Facebook stream and insisted that “It was a very heavy shot.” He then added “I’m 78 years old, I’m in pretty good shape for a 78-year-old. He could easily have hit me, knocked me to the ground, and killed me.” He then claimed that his shoulder still hurt and that he had trouble sleeping Sunday night as a result. “I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously.”’

Video of the so-called attack, however, suggests a more modest event than the one that Giuliani described.

Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested, and said if he wasn’t in better shape he would’ve fallen, cracked his skull, and died. pic.twitter.com/EpgSpPu2fk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022

Many on Twitter openly ridiculed Giuliani’s claim of the assault, Tweets of which you can read here.

