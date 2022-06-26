Twitter Scoffs After Giuliani Gets Grocery Store Worker Arrested for ‘Pat on the Back’: ‘A Miracle He Survived’

On Sunday, Rudy Giuliani told reporters that he had “felt a tremendous pain in my back” like “somebody shot me” after being slapped on the back by an employee at a Staten Island ShopRite. But after surveillance video of the incident showed the “slap” to be more along the lines of a semi-emphatic pat, Twitter users mocked the former New York City mayor — and questioned why he felt he had to have the man arrested.

Sunday afternoon, Giuliani was at the ShopRite to campaign for his son, Andrew Giuliani, who is running for the Republican nomination for New York Governor in this coming Tuesday’s primary election. A 39-year-old employee of the grocery store allegedly approached Giuliani, slapped him on the back, said “Hey, what’s up, scumbag?” and made comments referring the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The man’s name was not immediately released and he was arrested at the scene.

Andrew Giuliani blamed “the left-wing” for “encouraging violence,” when reached for comment about the incident by the New York Post and the elder Giuliani was even more descriptive in his remarks to reporters, claiming he had “red marks” on his back, “just about fell down,” “felt a tremendous pain in my back,” thought it felt like “somebody shot me,” and said he was in “pretty good shape…if I wasn’t I would have hit the ground and probably cracked my skull.”

The surveillance footage of this allegedly vicious assault that Giuliani said caused him “tremendous pain” and felt like being “shot” showed what many viewed as a far less dangerous contact.

WATCH Former New York City Mayor @RudyGiuliani, now 78, claimed he was assaulted by a 39-year-old Staten Island supermarket employee who exchanged words with him. pic.twitter.com/jCC01RcG7Y — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 26, 2022

That “slap” might not have been very brutal, but Twitter users’ reactions to the video definitely were. Giuliani’s comments to the Post saying he felt like he had to call the police on the man who “slapped” him drew further scrutiny and mockery:

The former federal prosecutor told The Post he felt it was his duty to call the cops — likening the decision to his tough-on-crime policies as mayor. “I say to myself, ‘You know something? I gotta get this guy arrested,’ ” he said. “I talk about ‘broken windows’ theory all the time. You can’t let the little things go. “I’m like, ‘I’m gonna get this guy arrested as an example that you can’t do this. And I said, also, in New York, we don’t prosecute people anymore And one of the reasons I brought crime down is I didn’t ignore stuff like this.”

“I gotta get this guy arrested.” Well then. Thank goodness the streets are safe from rampaging thugs going around patting people’s backs.

Rudy Giuliani claims that it felt like “somebody shot me” when a supermarket worker touched him on the back. “If I wasn’t [in good shape], I would have hit the ground and probably cracked my skull,” he added. Anyway, here’s video of the incident. Judge for yourselves. https://t.co/zClx8azmpm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 27, 2022

i am not a fan of even the most trivial unwanted physical contact. but from the video evidence it’s hard to distinguish this “assault” from the dude giving Rudes a pat on the back and an attaboy. Strong Michael Tracey vibes. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 27, 2022

I generally think people should keep their hands to themselves and this guy should clearly lose his job, but this is nowhere close to what Rudy described and certainly not worthy of prosecution. https://t.co/Brgdtd7K0W — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 27, 2022

honestly a miracle he survived this https://t.co/v6cxHDAF08 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 27, 2022

Rudy, you’re such a wuss! That “slap” was barely a pat on the back. I guess you didn’t think there was video capturing the incident, huh? 🙄 https://t.co/Z2qjBF541D — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 27, 2022

Rudy’s charging this supermarket employee with no priors with “assault” for this Pat on the back. Ridiculous. Dude just keeps stooping lower. https://t.co/Bqfdhjlvx8 — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) June 27, 2022

Jenna Ellis got hit harder by Rudy’s covid fart than Rudy did by a pat on the back. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 27, 2022

How did Rudy possibly survive that vicious pat on the back? https://t.co/uPrsHmwJQN — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) June 27, 2022

😅You gotta be kidding. THIS is the slap Rudy called an assault?? Giuliani is equal parts drama queen & media whore. Prison is gonna be fun. — 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽🇺🇦 (@PaulaChertok) June 27, 2022

I watched it three times thinking I missed the slap until I realized I did in fact have the correct video. Now I’m just astounded someone voluntarily touched Rudy Giuliani. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 27, 2022

