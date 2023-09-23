‘He Don’t Care About Fox News!’ CNN Data Chief Says Fox Needs Trump More Than Trump Needs Fox Amid Debate Snubs

CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten said ex-President Donald Trump doesn’t need Fox News as much as Fox News needs him as another debate snub looms.

Trump skipped the first GOP primary debate hosted by Fox News, and is set to blow off a debate on their sister network, Fox Business Channel.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Enten broke down some data that he said explains why Trump “don’t care about Fox News and Fox Business”:

MATTINGLY: Is Fox’s grip on the Republican Party as powerful as it once was?

Joining us now, CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten. Harry, give me the number.

HARRY ENTEN: All right, this morning’s number is two because Donald Trump has skipped or will skip two Republican debates on either Fox News or Fox Business. He don’t care about Fox News and Fox Business. Why is that?

Well, take a look here. News source GOP voters turn to most. And 74 percent say not Fox News. Now, the plurality leader is Fox News at 26 percent, but the fact is, most Republicans are, in fact, not tuning to Fox News as its main news source. Other follow-ups, social media, 12 percent, broadcast networks at 11 percent. But I think that this is a key number to keep in mind going forward 74 percent of Republican likely voters say the news source they turn to most is not Fox News.

SIDNER: But I guess the other question to flip that is, does Fox News need Donald Trump?

ENTEN: Yes. This is what I would say is absolutely Fox News needs Donald Trump more than Donald Trump needs Fox News. Why is that? Fox News GOP voters love Trump. His favorable rating amongst them, 85 percent. Look at the primary vote share he’s getting with them nationally. The vast majority, 60 percent, are going for him, which, of course, is very different from what we saw on the other slide, which was the vast majority of GOP voters are not, in fact, tuning into Fox News as their main news source.

But I will note this. All right, we had a New Hampshire poll you spoke about earlier today.

MATTINGLY: Yes.

ENTEN: We covered the Republican primary results yesterday. Trump’s primary vote share in New Hampshire by media usage, overall it’s 39 percent. You see here, Fox News, he gets 43 percent of that vote. But take a look. This is — Fox News is not where the biggest Trumpees are tuning in. They’re tuning into News Max, look at that, 76 percent, and take a look here, Joe Rogan at 65 percent.

So, the fact is, we have a much more fractured news landscape that Republicans are tuning into. And the biggest fans of Trump are saying, you know what, Fox News is fine, but we prefer to go to another source.

SIDNER: Wow.