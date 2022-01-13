‘HE WAS LYING!’ CNN’s Kate Bolduan Rips Kevin McCarthy Seconds After Press Conference on Jan. 6 Commission

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan pulled no punches after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was grilled about the Jan. 6 committee at a press conference, exclaiming “HE WAS LYING!”

Seconds after McCarthy exited his weekly press conference after enduring a contentious grilling about the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol — with which McCarthy has declined to cooperate — Bolduan drew a pronounced breath before introducing John Harwood and Melanie Zanona to analyze the presser.

And when Harwood was too generous for her taste, Bolduan jumped in to correct him.

“Liz Cheney said yesterday ‘I wish Kevin McCarthy were a brave and honorable man.’ He just demonstrated in that news conference why she does not see those qualities in him,” Harwood said. “He was not willing to talk about the events of January 6th in any reasonable way. He was deflecting and ducking and dodging about the things that he said that night–”

“HE WAS LYING! He was lying,” Bolduan interrupted.

“–yes, right,” Harwood continued, “when when he condemned President Trump. He evaded all attempts to explain why he had told Manu Raju a few months ago that he was going to cooperate. He gave a completely disingenuous answer about why he’s now changed his mind and didn’t, isn’t going to cooperate, why he changed his mind on Donald Trump’s role.”

Harwood added that McCarthy is “the leader of a party that is now driven by a lie about the 2020 election, and he is an apt leader of that party.”

Zanona cited McCarthy’s claim not to remember a phone call with Trump that he told lawmakers about shortly after the attack as potentially an indication of “witness tampering” by Trump or his associates.

“Did Trump or any of his representatives get to him? Did they tell him to stop saying these things? Was there witness tampering? I mean, those are the types of questions that this committee wants to know,” Zanona said.

Watch above via CNN.

