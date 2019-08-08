comScore

Heartbreaking Video and Images Emerge of Children Stranded By Massive Ice Arrest in Mississippi

By Tommy ChristopherAug 8th, 2019, 8:44 am

Heartbreaking Video and Images Emerge of Children Stranded By Massive Ice Arrest in Mississippi

Americans got another look into the face of the Trump administration’s immigration policy in the form of crying children who were stranded by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that swept up their parents.

On Wednesday, ICE agents conducted raids that swept up 60 workers from food processing plants across the state of Mississippi in what ICE acting director Matthew Albence reportedly boasted “could be the largest-ever workplace operation in any single state.

But as news of the raids unfolded, so did videos and pictures of the children who were left behind as their parents were taken away. WJTV reporter Alex Love posted heartbreaking video of some of these children, which quickly went viral.

Love also posted photos of the children being sheltered at a local gym.

Several Democratic presidential candidates condemned the raids, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and Rep. Tim Ryan D-OH).



The raid happened just as President Donald Trump was taking a trip to El Paso to visit with the victims of a white supremacist terrorist, timing which ICE says was merely coincidental.

Photo via screenshot.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: