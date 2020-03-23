Here Are Some of the Major Employers Hiring During the Coronavirus Crisis

With how many businesses were forced to shut down around the country for the sake of social distancing, there’s no denying that the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the global economy. However, state governments allowed businesses like supermarkets, hardware stores and gas stations to stay open, many of which have been deemed “essential servicez” for maintaining society’s needs and the integrity of the infrastructure.
With millions of people are out of work, several major national chains — particularly those with businesses that have been deemed essential — have announced that they are increasing headcount in the midst of this crisis.
Shoprite, Trader Joe’s and Food Bazaar are just some of the grocery stores which have announced that they’re taking on extra hands as people eat at home during the crisis. Other chains like Safeway have also announced that they are accepting applications in certain regions.
#TraderJoes is working diligently to support our communities and ensure that customers have access to food & household essentials during this time. If you’ve found your work hours limited or your job placed on hold, and you have a passion for people & a fervor for food, we invite you to apply for a temporary position. *Tap the link in our bio or visit www.traderjoes.com/careers to learn more.*
Displaced from your regular routine? Join us. We're HIRING! Apply online now >> https://t.co/ZQWdUgmygk pic.twitter.com/f2IxBN8qZD
— ShopRite Stores (@ShopRiteStores) March 16, 2020
Pharmacies and general stores like CVS, Walmart, and Dollar General have also announced a multitude of job openings. It remains to be seen how many of these jobs will end up being full-time or part-time, but for now, this will give people opportunities to work and help communities meet demands for medicine, home supplies, and other products.
Join us in our mission of Serving Others. For any individual whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, we have full and part time positions available across our store, distribution center & private fleet networks! Learn more & apply at https://t.co/Ao7EoifS6T
— Dollar General (@DollarGeneral) March 23, 2020
News | CVS Health to Provide Bonuses, Add Benefits and Hire 50,000 in Response to Pandemic https://t.co/lyUtDlZ6HM #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AYPmkUVJsj
— CVS Health (@CVSHealth) March 23, 2020
Our associates are our heroes. To say thank you, we're providing nearly $550M through special bonuses and advanced quarterly bonus payouts to hourly store, club and supply chain associates. We're also hiring! We plan to add 150,000 jobs. Read more here: https://t.co/Xdw0F8TkwR pic.twitter.com/TCYyibpDDU
— Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) March 20, 2020
While supply chains and the delivery process have been certainly disrupted, UPS and Amazon are also apparently hiring more people to help handle the surge of requests.
NEW: Businesses across New Jersey are looking to hire THOUSANDS OF WORKERS, including those who lost their jobs or have had hours reduced as a result of #COVID19.
Looking for work? Visit: https://t.co/q50Z2LplfT
Looking to hire? Visit: https://t.co/HbfbmqcrOu pic.twitter.com/EqLrFx3hFF
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 23, 2020
To meet the demands of this unprecedented time, we’re offering employment opportunities to those who may now be out of work. And we’re recognizing our front line employees with increased pay. https://t.co/HMTejDr6Uu
— Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 16, 2020
Other national businesses reportedly taking on new employees include; Dominos, PepsiCo, Walgreens, and 7-Eleven.
