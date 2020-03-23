Here Are Some of the Major Employers Hiring During the Coronavirus Crisis

With how many businesses were forced to shut down around the country for the sake of social distancing, there’s no denying that the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the global economy. However, state governments allowed businesses like supermarkets, hardware stores and gas stations to stay open, many of which have been deemed “essential servicez” for maintaining society’s needs and the integrity of the infrastructure.

With millions of people are out of work, several major national chains — particularly those with businesses that have been deemed essential — have announced that they are increasing headcount in the midst of this crisis.

Shoprite, Trader Joe’s and Food Bazaar are just some of the grocery stores which have announced that they’re taking on extra hands as people eat at home during the crisis. Other chains like Safeway have also announced that they are accepting applications in certain regions.

Displaced from your regular routine? Join us. We're HIRING! Apply online now >> https://t.co/ZQWdUgmygk pic.twitter.com/f2IxBN8qZD — ShopRite Stores (@ShopRiteStores) March 16, 2020

Pharmacies and general stores like CVS, Walmart, and Dollar General have also announced a multitude of job openings. It remains to be seen how many of these jobs will end up being full-time or part-time, but for now, this will give people opportunities to work and help communities meet demands for medicine, home supplies, and other products.

Join us in our mission of Serving Others. For any individual whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, we have full and part time positions available across our store, distribution center & private fleet networks! Learn more & apply at https://t.co/Ao7EoifS6T — Dollar General (@DollarGeneral) March 23, 2020

News | CVS Health to Provide Bonuses, Add Benefits and Hire 50,000 in Response to Pandemic https://t.co/lyUtDlZ6HM #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AYPmkUVJsj — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) March 23, 2020

Our associates are our heroes. To say thank you, we're providing nearly $550M through special bonuses and advanced quarterly bonus payouts to hourly store, club and supply chain associates. We're also hiring! We plan to add 150,000 jobs. Read more here: https://t.co/Xdw0F8TkwR pic.twitter.com/TCYyibpDDU — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) March 20, 2020

While supply chains and the delivery process have been certainly disrupted, UPS and Amazon are also apparently hiring more people to help handle the surge of requests.

NEW: Businesses across New Jersey are looking to hire THOUSANDS OF WORKERS, including those who lost their jobs or have had hours reduced as a result of #COVID19. Looking for work? Visit: https://t.co/q50Z2LplfT

Looking to hire? Visit: https://t.co/HbfbmqcrOu pic.twitter.com/EqLrFx3hFF — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 23, 2020

To meet the demands of this unprecedented time, we’re offering employment opportunities to those who may now be out of work. And we’re recognizing our front line employees with increased pay. https://t.co/HMTejDr6Uu — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 16, 2020

Other national businesses reportedly taking on new employees include; Dominos, PepsiCo, Walgreens, and 7-Eleven.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]