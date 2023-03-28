Here Are The Fox News Stars Dominion Wants to Put on the Witness Stand In Next Month’s $1.6 Billion Trial

As the legal battle continues between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, a new filing revealed the voting tech company wants to put several of the network’s biggest stars and most powerful executives on the witness stand.

CNN reported Tuesday on the new filing from Dominion as part of its $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network, which is headed for a trial in April unless a last minute settlement deal is reached.

The report acknowledges that Dominion’s witness list “is not final and will surely face legal challenges from Fox’s lawyers” as it “is part of the routine process of haggling over witnesses while both sides prepare for trial.”

According to CNN, Dominion is seeking testimony from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, Fox News President Jay Wallace, and also Fox hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham, and Bret Baier.

Among those who no longer work for Fox, Dominion is seeking testimony from Bill Sammon, a former senior vice president who oversaw the fateful Arizona call for President Joe Biden that enraged viewers, as well as former Fox politics editor Chris Stirewalt. Dominion also wishes to call upon Abby Grossberg, the former Fox producer who was fired last week after claiming in court documents that Fox lawyers pressured her into giving misleading testimony.

Adding to the intrigue: according to CNN, Fox News said it was open to putting Scott, Wallace, and some of its top hosts on the stand.

“Dominion previously asked Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis to force Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch to testify at trial, as well as board member Paul Ryan, the former House speaker,” CNN reported. “Davis has yet to make a decision on which witnesses he might compel to take the stand. Fox News, however, did suggest it wants to put Scott, Wallace, Hannity, Carlson, Bartiromo, and Baier on the stand as witnesses.”

A Fox News spokesperson offered this statement to Mediaite when reached for comment:

Dominion’s needlessly expansive live witness list is yet another attempt to generate headlines and distract from the many shortcomings of its case. Ultimately, this case is about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute right to cover the news.

