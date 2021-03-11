Here’s The Piers Morgan/Meghan Markle Racism Confrontation Described During Sharon Osbourne’s Viral Meltdown

During Sharon Osborne’s viral meltdown on the CBS chat show The Talk, co-host Sheryl Underwood described an earlier episode during which she confronted Piers Morgan about racism directed against Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, Osborne, Underwood, and fellow cohosts Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots discussed viewer reaction to their discussion of Morgan’s now-infamous walkoff meltdown from the set of Good Morning Britain.

That discussion led to a viral meltdown that featured Osborne cursing and screaming at her co-host to “Educate me!” about the racism that Morgan has been accused of. And during that segment, Underwood described an earlier episode in which she confronted Morgan about the treatment of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan was last a guest on The Talk in October, when he was promoting a book decrying “cancel culture,” in which he also took shots at Ms. Markle.

Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba (absent during Osborne’s meltdown) noted that Morgan called Markle and Prince Harry “virtue signaling, hypocritical, selfish, narcissistic brats” in his book, and asked “What is it about them that you dislike so much?”

“Yeah, I just think they epitomize this kind of woke nonsense,” Morgan said, and read out a laundry list of complaints that concluded with him saying “I don’t really care what they do, they want to have a life in California telling us about equality from their million dollar mansion, that’s fine, but you can’t do that when you’re the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

It was then that Underwood did, indeed, press Morgan on the issue of racism.

“Well, I have to ask you this, Piers, because you and I are friends, we’re about to have a fight right now, because how could you think Meghan Markle is not treated unfairly in the media because of her race, when British tabloids write headlines like ‘Almost Straight Outta Compton?'” Underwood asked, and added “Why do you think Meghan Markle is treated differently than Kate Middleton?”

“Well I think there’s absolutely zero difference in the way they were treated,” Morgan claimed, and went on to say “I never saw any racist coverage in any British newspaper about Meghan Markle.”

“The headline you were talking about was people saying she’s a very unusual royal bride, she comes from Los Angeles, from near to South Central, in fact it was about 6 miles away I think,” Morgan said.

The article in question was entitled “EXCLUSIVE: Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed – so will he be dropping by for tea?”

Below that headline is a series of bullet points, no pun intended:

Prince Harry’s new girl, Suits star Meghan Markle, is from Crenshaw, LA

Crenshaw has endured 47 crimes in the past week – including murder

Gangs, including the Bloods, count the neighborhood as their territory

Markle’ social worker mom, Doria Ragland, lives in the run-down area

And the actress’s aunt, Ava Burrow, is in nearby gang-afflicted Inglewood

“That movie is a very urban movie, a very Black and a very hip-hop movie, so when you say ‘Almost Straight Outta Compton,’ that is all the way shade,” Underwood said, “and that’s just not cool, and we are very sensitive to how she’s being treated as a sister.”

Morgan insisted that “it wasn’t intended in the way that I think that you’ve taken it, and claimed “I read that piece. The whole piece itself was actually very positive about her.”

The balance of the story is littered with the British tabloid version of expertise on gangs, crime statistics, descriptions of run-down homes, and references to Markle’s previous marriage — which it says ended in a “quickie divorce.”

“Meghan Markle has tried to turn this into the racist British media and the racist British public driving her out,” Morgan continued. “I think her whole game plan right from the start was to go back to California. And she did it within three years, and she took our handsome prince with her, and it’s just to me, if they want to do what they want to do, not a problem. But don’t pretend it was about racism, don’t be a hypocrite now. Give up those titles and you can be what you like.”

Inaba cheerfully concluded the segment by saying “Alright, Piers, you know what, we love you for always speaking your truth and your mind.”

Watch above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]