‘He’s Going to Get Someone Killed!’ Hakeem Jeffries TORCHES Trump Over New ‘Death and Destruction’ Threat

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries torched former President Donald Trump’s new threat of “death and destruction” if he’s arrested, saying Trump is going to “get someone killed!”

Trump has been whipping up a frenzy over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent.

After several escalations, Trump upped the ante yet again in a late-night social media post by warning of “death & destruction” if he’s charged.

On Friday morning, Leader Jeffries held his weekly briefing, where a reporter asked about Trump’s post. Jeffries let loose, as is his habit:

REPORTER: In one of his late night Truth Social missives last night, the former president said there would be a potential for quote “death and destruction” should Alvin Bragg choose to charge him in his investigation. What’s your response to that? LEADER JEFFRIES: Well, the twice-impeached former president’s rhetoric is reckless, reprehensible, and irresponsible. It’s dangerous. And if he keeps it up, he’s going to get someone killed! We’ve already seen the consequences of incitement from the former president. He is principally responsible for inciting the violent insurrection that happened on January 6. But clearly, he has not learned his lesson. It’s also very unfortunate that the extreme MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives continue to back President Trump and his reckless and his violent and his hateful and his disgusting rhetoric.

Trump began stoking the fire last Saturday urged supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ in an early-morning all-caps rant over reports he claims say he ” WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Hours later he posted another message that screamed “THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

He was not arrested Tuesday.

Trump spent the week attacking Bragg in terms that many viewed as racist, calling the Manhattan DA an “animal.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com