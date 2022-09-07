Hillary Clinton Sounds Alarm When The View Asks for ‘Hot Take’ on Trump Nuke News: ‘I Cannot Tell You How Terrifying That Is’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacted with alarm when The View hosts asked about the latest revelations in the unfolding criminal probe of Trump’s handling of sensitive information.

Secretary Clinton and former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton were guests on Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, to promote their new show Gutsy. Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Sec. Clinton for her “hot take” on the former President’s current troubles.

Clinton made clear she finds the investigation “not a joking matter,” and cited a new report that nuclear secrets of an unidentified country were among the seized documents as particularly “terrifying”:

SUNNY HOSTIN: That’s 11,000 that we know of right now. 325 of the documents retrieved since Trump left office were marked classified. There were also 40 some-odd folders. That were empty, that were also marked classified. What was your hot take when you heard about this?

HILLARY CLINTON: Well, I mean, I think this should be taken really seriously. I mean, it’s not a joking matter.

CHELSEA CLINTON: It shouldn’t be partisan.

HILLARY CLINTON: And it shouldn’t be partisan. It should concern every American because those documents and the empty folders as they were marked suggest that there was really important secret information that is essential to our country’s defense and security. And when the report came out yesterday that the documents also included information about, we don’t know which, an ally or an adversary’s nuclear program. I cannot tell you how terrifying that is.

And Alyssa, you know, because you were at the Defense Department, you know, there were times when I was secretary of state that literally a military courier would come into my office. It would be an emergency. There wouldn’t be time to get to the White House and have a meeting in a, what’s called a SCIF, a secured facility. So usually a man, it was always a man, as I remember, walked in. He would have like a briefcase locked to his wrist. And he would come into my office and he would say, You have to look at this immediately, Secretary. He would unlock the briefcase. He would stand there. He would give me this document that had really delicate, secret information about something of importance. I would read it. Then I would sign that I had read it. It would go back into the locked box attached to his wrist and off he would go.

So I don’t understand how these documents ended up where they are. I don’t understand how he was permitted to take them even even to the residence, let alone to a country club in Florida. I don’t understand it.

JOY BEHAR: But where was the guy with the lockbox?

HILLARY CLINTON: I don’t know. That’s what I’m asking.

JOY BEHAR: What happened to him? And the missing documents?

HILLARY CLINTON: [00:02:20] I don’t know. And it’s, you know, we don’t have yet an understanding of what was in them. We’re getting little dribs and drabs, like the nuclear posture of an ally or adversary. But I do… I mean, people literally die to get our government information. They go to prison. They get exiled. It’s dangerous oftentimes. And the idea that this would have been done, I hope everybody takes really seriously. It is not some casual, try to come up with some, you know, throwaway…

JOY BEHAR: It’s not like an overdue library book.