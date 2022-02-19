Hillary Clinton Blasts Republicans Who ‘Ban Books’ and ‘Let Donald Trump Trash Our Democracy’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton went off on Republicans over a litany of issues that included “let(ing) Donald Trump trash our democracy!”

Secretary Clinton spoke at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention this week, during which she attacked Republicans and Trump over the insurrection and the flailing attempt to make her a news story again.

But she also circled back toward the end of her speech to derisively tick through a list of reasons people should not vote for Republicans, and should vote for Democrats, in her view:

Democrats are fighting for safer communities and healthier families, with more opportunities for our kids, and schools that are both open and fully funded. Democrats are fighting for better jobs and higher wages for everyone, for health care and housing that doesn’t break the bank. For making life affordable, not just for those at the top. Democrats are fighting for cleaner air to breathe and water to drink. For common sense that tells us vaccines work and climate change is real. Democrats are fighting for the rule of law and for judges who follow it. For the right to vote, the cornerstone of our democracy. For the right to organize because we need unions now more than ever. For the right… for the right for women to make our own health care decisions. Now, all this and more is at stake in this election, isn’t it? New York and the country has an important choice to make because Republicans have a very different agenda. Republicans will take tax cuts like the child tax credit away from hardworking families, and give them to millionaires. Republicans will claim they’re on the side of parents and family values, but they will do nothing for actual parents or families. Nothing on child care, nothing on paid leave. Nothing to help working moms and dads get by and get ahead. They will do nothing to invest in our schools or make college more affordable. They’ll ban books, but doing nothing about guns, they’ll make it harder for people to vote, but easier for big corporations to bust unions. They’ll let polluters trash our environment and let Donald Trump trash our democracy. That’s why I intend to work my heart out to elect Democrats up and down the ticket this November.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com