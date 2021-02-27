Hogan Gidley, former deputy press secretary for President Donald Trump, didn’t hold back when asked about the future of the Republican Party by Mediaite at CPAC on Saturday, saying the era of the GOP “lovable loser” is over.

Gidley, interviewed by Mediaite editor-in-chief Aidan McLaughlin, was asked about his thoughts on the future of the GOP, specifically about the growing factions emerging between those backing Trump and those who voted to impeach him, like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The latter Republicans are completely absent from CPAC, at which several speakers have declared the GOP the party of Trump.

“Look, the Republican Party is a very big tent, and I think a lot of people are welcome, but I do think that the era of the lovable loser, on the Republican side, self-loathing Republicans, I think that’s over. I think President Trump taught us we can fight back; we don’t have to take the allegations from the Left at face value.”

“We don’t have to argue on their ground,” Gidley added. “We can shift the narrative and shift the topics and take it right back to them.”

McLaughlin asked Gidley if he believes that GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “one of those politicians” that counts out Trump as a party leader.

“Mitch is Mitch, I think everyone knows kinda what he is about,” Gidley replied. “That’s fine, but that’s up to the voters to decide what they do in that state.”

