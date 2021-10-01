House Democrat Goes on a Tear Against Colleague Leaking to Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman: A ‘Schmuck’ and a ‘Coward’

One Democrat is frustrated with whichever colleague is leaking details from their caucus meeting.

The negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure deal and $3.5 trillion spending bill are still underway on Capitol Hill. The split amongst Democrats is most exemplified by Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema’s opposition to the $3.5 trillion legislation, which progressives like Bernie Sanders and Pramila Jayapal have been ardently pushing for.

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported Friday on a closed-door Democratic caucus meeting led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, currently trying to corral votes for the infrastructure deal.

Bobby Scott says that Dems are lucky we have a “magician” as speaker. Says they have cut childhood poverty in half as part of the ARP — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 1, 2021

Almost everyone stood up. She didn’t say when they want it to pass, but the point she is trying to make, it seems, is that everyone wants it to pass. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 1, 2021

Also, someone apparently leaked to Sherman that Congressman Jared Huffman (D- CA) told people to stop leaking because reporters like Sherman have been tweeting it.

>@JaredHuffman has suggested to the room that people stop leaking because the meeting is being tweeted out. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 1, 2021

Huffman later took to Twitter to directly call out whoever was leaking details to Sherman.

“One of our members is live-leaking to @JakeSherman because they apparently like the disarray narrative,” he said.

Huffman even called this unknown Democrats a “schmuck” and a “coward.”

Let me be really clear: I love most of my colleagues, but that particular live-leaker is a schmuck. And a coward. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) October 1, 2021

Sherman responded by saying his source “like[s] transparency.”

Somehow I knew you would say that. Love the Punchbowl BTW. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) October 1, 2021

Huffman followed up by wryly remarking Sherman “will be the Harry Houdini of journalists” if he ends up live-tweeting Democrats’ afternoon meeting with President Joe Biden.

If @JakeSherman somehow manages to live tweet our Dem Caucus with POTUS this afternoon, then he will be the Harry Houdini of journalists. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) October 1, 2021

And he is not the only Democrat commenting on whoever’s doing all this leaking:

Lot of talk in caucus of someone sending or facilitating info from meeting to Jake Sherman.

I thought he signed with Tampa Bay Bucs. Go Bucs! — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) October 1, 2021

Rep. @JoeNeguse to me just now: the new Dem response is “ask Jake Sherman” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) October 1, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com