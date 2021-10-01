House Democrat Goes on a Tear Against Colleague Leaking to Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman: A ‘Schmuck’ and a ‘Coward’

By Josh Feldman Oct 1st, 2021
 
One Democrat is frustrated with whichever colleague is leaking details from their caucus meeting.

The negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure deal and $3.5 trillion spending bill are still underway on Capitol Hill. The split amongst Democrats is most exemplified by Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema’s opposition to the $3.5 trillion legislation, which progressives like Bernie Sanders and Pramila Jayapal have been ardently pushing for.

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported Friday on a closed-door Democratic caucus meeting led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, currently trying to corral votes for the infrastructure deal.

Also, someone apparently leaked to Sherman that Congressman Jared Huffman (D- CA) told people to stop leaking because reporters like Sherman have been tweeting it.

Huffman later took to Twitter to directly call out whoever was leaking details to Sherman.

“One of our members is live-leaking to @JakeSherman because they apparently like the disarray narrative,” he said.

Huffman even called this unknown Democrats a “schmuck” and a “coward.”

Sherman responded by saying his source “like[s] transparency.”

Huffman followed up by wryly remarking Sherman “will be the Harry Houdini of journalists” if he ends up live-tweeting Democrats’ afternoon meeting with President Joe Biden.

And he is not the only Democrat commenting on whoever’s doing all this leaking:

