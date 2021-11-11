House Democrats to Introduce Censure Resolution Against Paul Gosar Following Disturbing Video

House Democrats announced on Wednesday that they will introduce a censure resolution against Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Gosar tweeted on Sunday an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden. Twitter has since flagged the tweet.

Reps. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Jim Cooper (D-TN), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Sylva Garcia (D-CA), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Nikema Williams (D-GA) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) announced they will introduce the resolution on Friday.

“For a Member of Congress to post a manipulated video on his social media accounts depicting himself killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden is a clear cut case for censure,” they said in a statement. “For that member to post such a video on his official Instagram account and use his official congressional resources in the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials goes beyond the pale.”

“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence,” continued the members. “Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted. Minority Leader [Kevin] McCarthy’s silence is tacit approval and just as dangerous.”

